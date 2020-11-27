Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 situation worsening – Alexei Tsoi

Adlet Seilkhanov
27 November 2020, 17:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi has pointed to a worsening trend in the COVID-19 situation in the country during a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh health minister, the COVID-19 situation remains tense around the world. In his words, last week saw a 2fold rise in new infections in South Korea, a 1.7fold growth in Azerbaijan, a 1.5fold increase in Japan, a 1.4fold rise in Moldova and Egypt, and a 1.3fold rise in Belarus.

He went on to say that Kazakhstan had been observing a worsening trend in COVID-19 situation, with 129,213 COVID-19 cases with positive results and 41,756 cases with negative results reported as of November 27. According to him, the country is in the yellow or moderate risk zone.

Mr Tsoi said that the five regions of Kazakhstan, including East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar Kostanay, and Akmola regions, are high or red risk areas.

He added that Almaty city is in the yellow risk zone, and other regions are in the green risk zone.


