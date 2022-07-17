Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 413

    17 July 2022 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 413 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has reported a triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 293

    Nur-Sultan city has posted 72 more COVID-19 recovered cases.

    Four more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Pavlodar region.

    Since the start of the pandemic, 1,295,438 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Coronavirus #COVID-19 #Coronavirus in the world
