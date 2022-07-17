Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 413
17 July 2022 10:55

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 413

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 413 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has reported a triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 293

Nur-Sultan city has posted 72 more COVID-19 recovered cases.

Four more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Pavlodar region.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,295,438 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.



Related news
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Read also
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Vaccine approved for at-risk Australians younger than five amid COVID-19 surge
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive