    • Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 2,133

    13 August 2022 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,133 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 795. Karaganda region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 344. Almaty city is third in terms of daily recoveries – 298.

    Zhetysu and Zhambyl regions have registered 169 and 102 new COVID-19 recovered cases in the past 24 hours.

    66 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty region, 64 in Abai region, 57 in Kyzylorda region, 53 in West Kazakhstan region, 47 in Aktobe region, 45 in Pavlodar region, 37 in East Kazakhstan region, 22 in Turkestan region, and 18 in Mangistau region.

    Single-digit COVID-19 recovered cases have been reported in Atyrau region – eight, and Ulytau region – eight.

    Since the start of the pandemic, 1,338,589 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

