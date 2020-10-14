Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 growth rate 11 times less compared to CIS countries – Health Ministry

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
14 October 2020, 11:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi spoke of the epidemic situation in Kazakhstan at the online briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, 108,984 COVID-19 cases, including 1,776 deaths have been reported in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic. Over the past day, 83 COVID-19 infections were reported.

35,234 possible COVID-19 cases with negative test results have been recorded countrywide, including 321 recent cases. The deaths of 373 people (with negative test results) have been possibly caused by COVID-19.

The Ministry watches closely the global COVID-19 situation. According to Tsoi, the countries of Europe and the near abroad have recently reported spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The minister pointed to the increased number of new COVID-19 cases in Germany over the past week, where the COVID-19 growth rate rose from 1 to 1.5. Ukraine sees the COVID-19 growth rate stand at 2.4, increasing from 1.9. The COVID-19 growth rate stands at 1.1 in Russia, 1 in Spain, 3 in France, and 1.3 in Italy.

Tsoi also added that Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 growth rate is 11 times less compared to CIS countries.


