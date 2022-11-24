Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises

24 November 2022, 08:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 123 new coronavirus cases have been registered across Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

817 are getting treatment for the coronavirus now. Of them, 122 patients are at hospitals, 695 are at home care. The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, five patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.