Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

    29 June 2022, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 110 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 49 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

    Of 110, Almaty city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases alone. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in the second highest number - 29 COVID-19 cases. The city of Shymkent and Karaganda region reported 7 and 6 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    Zhambyl region registered 4 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2, Atyrau region 2, North Kazakhstan region 2, Almaty region 1, and Pavlodar region 1.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,471 since the onset of the global pandemic.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran