Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 June 2022, 10:11
Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases back in three digits

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 110 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 49 from a day earlier, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the COVID-19 spread.

Of 110, Almaty city recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases alone. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, logged in the second highest number - 29 COVID-19 cases. The city of Shymkent and Karaganda region reported 7 and 6 COVID-19 cases, respectively.

Zhambyl region registered 4 new COVID-19 cases, Akmola region 2, Atyrau region 2, North Kazakhstan region 2, Almaty region 1, and Pavlodar region 1.

The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,306,471 since the onset of the global pandemic.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes