    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 case load ranks 110th in the world - Health Ministry

    20 April 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – At today’s government session Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi noted that the situation regarding the global number of COVID-19 cases and deaths still remains difficult, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The world’s COVID-19 tally stands at over 141 million, with over 700 thousand new cases registered each day. The COVID-19 global death toll has neared 3 million, the fatality rate is 2.1%,» he said.

    According to him, out of the six WHO regions, five have seen an upward trend in new COVID-19 cases. He also added that Kazakhstan is ranked 110th out of 221 countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, and 107th in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

    The Kazakh minister added that the growth rate of weekly COVID-19 cases has dropped from 46% in late March to 6% in the past week. The weekly growth rate of COVID-19 deaths has declined from 22 to 8%.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
