Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Science

Kazakhstan's coronavirus vaccine undergoes trials

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 July 2020, 14:02
Kazakhstan's coronavirus vaccine undergoes trials

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Many countries across the world have accelerated the development of vaccines against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection due to the pandemic, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

Kazakhstan Scientific Research Institute of Biosafety Problems (SRIBP)under the Science Committee of the Education and Science Ministry, having extensive experience in the development of vaccines against especially dangerous infections for public health, has also began the development COVID-19 vaccine in mid-March.

On May 9 the SRIBP scientists developed its first candidate vaccine. On May 15, the World Health Organization registered it on its website as a candidate vaccine for preclinical trials. The same day SRIBP started preclinical tests of the vaccine on laboratory animals. To date, the test results show that the vaccine meets the requirements of WHO and State Pharmacopoeia of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In addition, SRIBP is developing three more vaccines on different platforms: subunit, vector and live candidate vaccines against the COVID-19.

It should be noted that WHO experts have reviewed the candidate vaccine protocol and confirmed its compliance with WHO standards.


Coronavirus   Science and research   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022