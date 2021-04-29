Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opened in Samarkand

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The Consulate General of Kazakhstan has been opened in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the opening of the Consulate were Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy and Governor of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov.

In his welcoming remarks, the Kazakh ambassador stated that the opening of the Consulate-General is the outcome of the agreements reached between the Heads of State. He noted that Uzbekistan is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, accounting for over 50% of its trade turnover with the region’s countries. He added that Uzbek businesses are actively entering the Kazakh market.

According to him, Samarkand is the strategic hub of Uzbekistan and has the critical tourist, economic, and transport capacity, which is why the choice fall on.

Noting that the city attracts not only Kazakhstani tourists, but also businesses, the Kazakh ambassador said that has a promising future. He pointed out that the city’s population will surpass one million in the nearest future, thus raising its political status, expanding tourism opportunities, and enhancing its investment attraction.

In his turn, the governor of Samarkand region said that the Consulate will receive all-round support from the State, noting that greater relations between the countries at a new level are fully in the long-term interests of the brotherly nations and will serve as a key factor in ensuring peace, stability, security, and rapid development of the Central Asian region.



