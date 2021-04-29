Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opened in Samarkand

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 April 2021, 16:16
Kazakhstan’s Consulate General opened in Samarkand

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The Consulate General of Kazakhstan has been opened in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the opening of the Consulate were Kazakh Ambassador to Uzbekistan Darkhan Satybaldy and Governor of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov.

In his welcoming remarks, the Kazakh ambassador stated that the opening of the Consulate-General is the outcome of the agreements reached between the Heads of State. He noted that Uzbekistan is the largest trade partner of Kazakhstan in Central Asia, accounting for over 50% of its trade turnover with the region’s countries. He added that Uzbek businesses are actively entering the Kazakh market.

According to him, Samarkand is the strategic hub of Uzbekistan and has the critical tourist, economic, and transport capacity, which is why the choice fall on.

photo

Noting that the city attracts not only Kazakhstani tourists, but also businesses, the Kazakh ambassador said that has a promising future. He pointed out that the city’s population will surpass one million in the nearest future, thus raising its political status, expanding tourism opportunities, and enhancing its investment attraction.

In his turn, the governor of Samarkand region said that the Consulate will receive all-round support from the State, noting that greater relations between the countries at a new level are fully in the long-term interests of the brotherly nations and will serve as a key factor in ensuring peace, stability, security, and rapid development of the Central Asian region.

photo

photo


Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Events   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%