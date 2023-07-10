Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Consulate General inaugurated in Yekaterinburg

    10 July 2023, 14:17

    YEKATERINBURG. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov arrived in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg to take part in the 13th International Industrial Exhibition INNOPROM. While in the city, the Premier is set to attend the unveiling ceremony of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

    The inauguration of the Consulate General will help expand trade and economic as well as humanitarian and cultural cooperation of regions and enterprises of Kazakhstan with regions of the Russian Federation and increase availability of consular services.

    The new Consulate General will cover the entire area of the Ural Federal District, including the Sverdlovsk, Chelyabinsk, Kurgan and Tyumen regions as well as the Perm Territory.

    During the inauguration ceremony Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov and governor of the Sverdlovsk Region Yevgeniy Kuivashev unveiled the building of the Consulate General.

    Smailov stressed that the unveiling of the Consulate General in the heart of the Ural Federal District will give an additional impulse to the development of friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation.

    He reminded that ten years ago the presidents of Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation signed the Treaty on good neighborliness and alliance in the 21st century in Yekaterinburg.

    In conclusion, Prime Minister Smailov expressed confidence that the Consulate General will open new opportunities for the development of interstate cooperation and wished its staff success in their work.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
