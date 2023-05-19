Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
19 May 2023, 14:05
Kazakhstan's Consulate General inaugurated in Xi'an

XI’AN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the Chinese side for the assistance in opening Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Xi’an, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

«Xi’an is an important point of One Belt, One Road economic project. Kazakhstan enjoys close ties with Shaanxi province and Xi’an. The agreements on establishment of twin city relations with the North Kazakhstan region and Shymkent city were signed. The opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an will give a new impulse to the development of our cooperation,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The decree on opening the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in the largest industrial and historical-cultural region of China was signed on November 5, 2022. Representative offices of the national companies will open in the building of the Consulate as well.

Member of the State Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Qin Gang congratulated the attendees on behalf of the Government. He said that the opening of the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Xi’an proves that the bilateral relations move to a new level.

Kazakhstan is the only Central Asian country which opened its diplomatic mission in Shaanxi province.

