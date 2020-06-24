Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Civil Alliance elects new president

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 June 2020, 18:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A regular board meeting of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan has taken place today, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to Telegram of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan.

During an online meeting, Saltanat Rakhimbekova has been elected the new President of the Civil Alliance of Kazakhstan.

Born on February 18, 1965, Rakhimbekova is known for her contribution to the spheres of green economy and environment. She is a founder and head of some NGOs, including the Collation for Green Economy and G-Global Development, the EXPO & Women international organization, the Agrarian Union of Women of Kazakhstan.

She holds the Doctor’s degree (Economics), and is a member of the Green Economy Transition Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairwoman of the Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Ministry's Public Council.


