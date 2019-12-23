Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Cinema Days held in Norway

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 December 2019, 18:47
Kazakhstan’s Cinema Days held in Norway

OSLO. KAZINFORM Days of Kazakhstan Cinema, held in Norway’s Oslo and Stavanger, wrapped up the Month of Kazakhstani Culture in the Kingdom of Norway.

The events dated to the 28th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the Day of the First President were organized by the Kazakh Embassy in Norway.

The Diamond Sword by Rustem Abdrashev and Baluan Sholak directed by Nurgeldi Sadygulov were screened at the Felix Kino Cinema.

Inaugurating the Cinema Days, the Kazakh Ambassador, Yerkin Akhinzhanov, told those gathered about the films that feature the milestone events in the development of Kazakhstan.

ODEON Kino hosted The Amre (Paris Song) film screening. The film is based on a true story. A small-town Kazakh singer, Amre Kashaubayev, traveled to Paris to compete in an international singing competition at the 1925 Paris Expo and cause a sensation.

