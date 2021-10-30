Kazakhstan’s Cinema Days held in Austrian capital

VIENNA. KAZINFORM Dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, the Kazakh cinema days were held at the Viennese movie theater Stadtkino with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria and Shaken Aimanov Kazakhfilm Studios.

The Program featured two films: Tomiris by Akan Sataev and Paris Song (promoted in Kazakhstan as Amre) by Jeff Vespa. Representatives of the diplomatic corps, the media, as well as residents of the city attended the screenings, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Inaugurating the event, the Kazakh Ambassador, Kairat Umarov, told the audience about the films that highlight the milestone events in the development of Kazakhstan.

«Before watching Tomiris I was not familiar with Kazakh cinema. I was pleasantly surprised. The plot is fascinating, the actors play at a high level and I watched the film with great interest. Bravo!» – said Professor Roland Baumgartner, Director General of Arcadia TV, a channel for connoisseurs of travel, nature, and world culture.

«The Kazakh Cinema Days are a wonderful opportunity to come together with colleagues and friends to appreciate the history and culture of Kazakhstan. I particularly enjoyed the screening of Paris Song. It is fantastic that the archival sound recordings of Amre Kashaubayev’s powerful voice are now available to a global audience through this poignant feature-length film» – noted Wendy O’Brien, Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice Officer at the UN Office in Vienna.