Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship priorities discussed

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
14 April 2022, 10:03
Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship priorities discussed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

The Executive Director informed about the implementation of the priorities of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship in the CICA, the decisions of the Senior Officials Committee adopted on March 30, 2022, the results of visits to the CICA Member States, and presented the upcoming activities within the framework of the Conference, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Tileuberdi stressed the interest of Kazakhstan's Chairmanship in continuing work on the consistent transformation of the CICA into an international organization. He also drew attention to the need for high-quality preparation and holding of the 6th CICA Summit, which will be held on October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan. Further prospects for the activities of the Business Council, Business Forum, and Youth Council were discussed.

The parties confirmed their intention to continue close interaction in order to promote the initiatives of Kazakhstan’s Chairmanship and increase the awareness of the CICA in the international arena.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    CICA   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region