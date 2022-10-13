Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship outlines ambitious priorities, President

    13 October 2022, 12:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that Kazakhstan’s CICA Chairmanship outlined ambitious priorities based on the CICA transformation into a full-fledged international organization, Kazinform reports.

    «Since the foundation, the CICA member nations held five high-level and six ministerial meetings demonstrating thus active political support of the CICA process. Kazakhstan, Türkiye, China, and Tajikistan held the CICA chairmanship at different times. 10 years later since the country’s last CICA chairmanship Kazakhstan outlined a number of ambitious priorities based on the CICA transformation into a full-fledged international organization,» the Head of State told the Summit.

    «Kazakhstan considers the CICA as an important component of the Asian security system based on the principles of mutual respect of the interests of each other. Security in Asia lays the foundation for global security,» the Head of State stressed.

    As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.

    The VI CICA Summit chaired by the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is dated to the 30th anniversary of the initiative on convocation of the CICA.

    11 Heads of State, the Emir of Qatar, the Vice President of Vietnam, the Deputy President of China, and five ministers are attending the Summit. The President of Belarus, a state observer state, also arrived in Kazakhstan.

    The CICA was initiated by Kazakhstan in 1992 at the UN GA. The main goal is to strengthen cooperation through the development of multilateral approaches to ensuring peace and security in Asia. The CICA consists of 27 member states and covers 90% of the territory Asian continent.

