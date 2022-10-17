Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo named best athlete at Asian Weightlifting Champs

    17 October 2022, 21:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 took place in Manama, Bahrain, Olympic.kz reports.

    The men’s team won the first place scoring 658 points followed by Uzbekistan and Iran.

    The female weightlifters took bronze in the team scoring with 550 points. The Indonesian women’s team took the top honors with 631 points.

    It is noteworthy, Zulfiya Chinshanlo was named the best athlete of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022.

    The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 brought together 186 sportsmen from 29 states of the world. The 18 strongest weightlifters defended the country’s colors.

    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
    Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
    Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
    19yo Kazakh boxer advances to Asian Championships finals
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
    2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050