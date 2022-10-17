Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo named best athlete at Asian Weightlifting Champs
17 October 2022, 21:10

Kazakhstan’s Chinshanlo named best athlete at Asian Weightlifting Champs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 took place in Manama, Bahrain, Olympic.kz reports.

The men’s team won the first place scoring 658 points followed by Uzbekistan and Iran.

The female weightlifters took bronze in the team scoring with 550 points. The Indonesian women’s team took the top honors with 631 points.

It is noteworthy, Zulfiya Chinshanlo was named the best athlete of the Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships 2022 brought together 186 sportsmen from 29 states of the world. The 18 strongest weightlifters defended the country’s colors.

Photo: olympic.kz


