Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 May 2023, 09:56
Kazakhstan’s chess player Alua Nurmanova beats current World Champion from China Photo: instagram.com/kzchessfederation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 16-year-old WM Alua Nurmanova of Kazakhstan defeated reigning Women’s World Chess Champion Ju Wenjun from China in the final of the Pro Chess League helping her team Gotham Knights to secure the win, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

It is worth mentioning that Gotham Knights team featured the likes of GM Hikaru Nakamura, GM Vladimir Fedoseev and GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov.

The Pro Chess League (PCL) is a global chess event bringing together 16 teams playing rapid gams for a prize fund of $150,000. The event took place from February 1 through May 15.

The final stage of the Pro Chess League featured 16 teams with such prominent chess players as Hikaru Nakamura, Alexander Grischuk, Kateryna Lagno, Anish Giri and many others.

Alua Nurmanova happens to be a member of the Kazakh national women’s chess team and many-time Kazakhstan champion, the vice world champion among cadets and the Asian champion among cadets.


