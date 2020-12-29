Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA gains momentum

    29 December 2020, 09:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

    During the conversation, the parties discussed the priorities and work plans of the Secretariat in 2021. They also exchanged views on preparations for the 30th anniversary of the CICA in 2022. The Executive Director informed about the results of the meetings of the CICA Special working group and the Committee of senior officials held in December this year, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The Foreign Minister stressed that in the context of the changing geopolitical situation in the world and the emergence of new threats, it is important to fully use the potential of the CICA Catalogue of confidence-building measures. He also noted the importance of institutional development of the CICA and strengthening its authority in the international arena, including in the framework of interaction with regional organizations and forums.

    Tileuberdi confirmed the intention of the Kazakh chairmanship to intensify the activities of the CICA and expressed support for the efforts of the Secretariat to achieve the goals and objectives of CICA.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Foreign policy CICA Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region