Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the CICA gains momentum

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 December 2020, 09:54
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Executive Director of the Secretariat of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the priorities and work plans of the Secretariat in 2021. They also exchanged views on preparations for the 30th anniversary of the CICA in 2022. The Executive Director informed about the results of the meetings of the CICA Special working group and the Committee of senior officials held in December this year, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

The Foreign Minister stressed that in the context of the changing geopolitical situation in the world and the emergence of new threats, it is important to fully use the potential of the CICA Catalogue of confidence-building measures. He also noted the importance of institutional development of the CICA and strengthening its authority in the international arena, including in the framework of interaction with regional organizations and forums.

Tileuberdi confirmed the intention of the Kazakh chairmanship to intensify the activities of the CICA and expressed support for the efforts of the Secretariat to achieve the goals and objectives of CICA.

Foreign policy    CICA   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs  
