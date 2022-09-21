Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News
Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission to hold meeting
21 September 2022, 21:07

Kazakhstan’s Central Election Commission to hold meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Central Election Commission is to convene on September 22, 2022, Kazinform cites the press service of the Commission.

Approval of a schedule of main measures for preparing an early presidential election, organization of the activity of observers from foreign countries, international organizations, and media, as well as training of CEC members and other participants within the buildup to the election are to be discussed at the meeting.


Related news
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Kazakhstan to hold televised presidential debates on Nov 11
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day
Public Council on Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s Activities meets
Kazakh President awards officers with highest military and special ranks
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
News Partner
Popular
1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool

News

Archive