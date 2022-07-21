Kazakhstan’s car export up 23%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has produced over 51 thousand motor vehicles in six months of this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Trade and Integration Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

There has been a 30.6% growth in car, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing. The sector now accounts for 37.5% of the mechanical engineering.

The country’s motor vehicle export to Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan has increased by 23% to 4,557 vehicle units worth over KZT53.9 billion in the first half of 2022.



