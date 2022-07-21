Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s car export up 23%

    21 July 2022 16:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The country has produced over 51 thousand motor vehicles in six months of this year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Trade and Integration Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    There has been a 30.6% growth in car, trailer, and semi-trailer manufacturing. The sector now accounts for 37.5% of the mechanical engineering.

    The country’s motor vehicle export to Uzbekistan, Russia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan has increased by 23% to 4,557 vehicle units worth over KZT53.9 billion in the first half of 2022.


    #Industry #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases