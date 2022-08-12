Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz earns taekwondo bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games

    12 August 2022 13:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz hauled taekwondo bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2022 in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Deniz claimed bronze in the Women’s -73kg weight class.

    Gold went to a taekwondo practitioner from Türkiye. An athlete from Lebanon took home silver. Cansel Deniz shared the third place on the podium with a taekwondo athlete from Jordan.

    Earlier Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete Zhasurbek Klychov won bronze in the Men’s -54kg weight category.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Taekwondo
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
    Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
    FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
    Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle