Kazakhstan’s budget revenues to rise this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – As of January 1, 2023, Kazakhstan’s public debt rose to KZT25.3 trillion, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a plenary meeting of the Senate, deputy Shakarim Buktugutov said that Kazakhstan’s public debt rose to KZT25.3 trillion year-over-year. The figure stood at KZT21.9 trillion in January 1, 2022.

He added that the country’s public debt was up 15% year-over-year. According to the estimates, the figure is to rise to 45% to the GDP by 2050, causing concern among deputies.

As Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Deputy Prime Minister – Finance Minister of Kazakhstan, said, the issue of public debt is under constant control of the government.

According to the finance minister, the country’s budget revenues are to rise this year.

«We constantly reduce the budget deficit of the country, which is to be kept at KZT3.2 trillion or 2.7% to the GDP. After the adjustments, budget revenues are to rise by 42% this year,» said Zhamaubayev.

The minister noted that the public debt will not exceed 32 per cent to the GDP, as domestic funds are mainly attracted.