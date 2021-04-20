Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik wins at the start of ATP tournament in Barcelona

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 April 2021, 21:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has cruised into the second round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the opening round, Bublik took on Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. The Kazakhstani lost the first set 2-6, however, later on he snatched the initiative and was victorious in the second and third sets 7-5, 6-2.

During the match, Bublik fired 16 aces and made two double faults.

In the next round, he will face 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur from Australia.

The prize pool of the ATP tournament in Barcelona exceeded $1,5 million.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
