Kazakhstan's Bublik victorious over ex-No.3 Wawrinka at Monte-Carlo Masters

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s top seed Alexander Bublik defeated the former No.3 Stanislas Wawrinka 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

During the match, the Kazakhstani hit 14 aces, made 11 double faults, as well as saved seven match points, and won five games in a row to reach the 1/16 finals of the ATP Masters 1000 Monte-Carlo.