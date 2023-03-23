Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset in Miami opener

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 March 2023, 13:04
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset in Miami opener Photo: championat.com

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №48 Alexander Bublik suffered an upsetting defeat in the opening match of the 2023 Miami Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Bublik was routed by American J.J. Wolf ranked 50th in the world in straight sets 5-7, 3-6. The match lasted for 1h 18 minutes.

Next Wolf will face 6th-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev.

Bublik paired with Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic are also set to play against Argentinian duo Pedro Cachin and Francisco Cerundolo in the tournament’s doubles event.

The prize fund of the tournament is almost $9 million.

Earlier it was reported that Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is expected to play her first match at the 2023 Miami Open against Anna Kalinskaya.


