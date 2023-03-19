Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset by qualifier in Arizona Tennis Classic quaterfinal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan ranked 46th in the world crashed out of the Arizona Tennis Classic quarterfinal in Phoenix, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

The fourth-seeded Bublik was eliminated by German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff in a three-set match 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $220,000. The winner will earn $29,800 and 175 rating points.

Alexander Bublik remains Kazakhstan’s top-ranked male player, however, the start of the season was not a walk in the park for him. He suffered eight defeats in a row by the end of February, but managed to break the losing streak by advancing to the semifinals of the tournament in Marseille, France.



