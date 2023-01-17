Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at the start of Australian Open

17 January 2023, 15:18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World number 36 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan crashed out of the opening round of the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles event, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ranked 32nd in the world eliminated Bublik in a five-set thriller that lasted for 3 hours 12 minutes.

The Spaniard nullified Bublik in the first set 6-0, but Bublik was stronger in the next two 7-6, 6-3. The fourth and fifth sets determined the fate of the match as Davidovich Fokina upset the Kazakhstani 6-4, 6-3. During the match Bublik fired 20 aces, while his opponent hit 7.

The Spaniard will next face American Tommy Paul.

Earlier it was announced that Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina was victorious over Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in their respective opener 7-5, 6-3. The Kazakhstani will vie against Slovenian Kaja Juvan in the second-round match.

Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan is also expected to kick off her AO 2023 campaign in Melbourne today.

Photo: ktf.kz