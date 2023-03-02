Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked ATP player Alexander Bublik was upset in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the UAE with the prize fund of over $2,8 million, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match Bublik succumbed to world number 7 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 4-6, 2-6.

Medvedev will next face Croatian Borna Coric in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s duo Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov had failed to advance to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Chile.



