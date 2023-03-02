Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

2 March 2023, 14:14
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s highest-ranked ATP player Alexander Bublik was upset in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the UAE with the prize fund of over $2,8 million, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the second-round match Bublik succumbed to world number 7 Daniil Medvedev in straight sets 4-6, 2-6.

Medvedev will next face Croatian Borna Coric in the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s duo Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov had failed to advance to the second round of the ATP 250 tournament in Chile.


Related news
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News