Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at ATP tournament in Barcelona

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2021, 20:47
Kazakhstan’s Bublik upset at ATP tournament in Barcelona

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell in Spain, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second round, Bublik was eliminated by 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur from Australia in straight sets 7-6, 6-2. The match lasted for 1h 25 minutes. Bublik fired six aces and made one double fault.

It bears to remind that the Kazakhstani defeated Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a three-set match in the opening round of the tournament.

In the next round, world number 25 Minaur will face Stefanos Tsitsipas seeded 2nd at the tournament.

The prize pool of the ATP tournament in Barcelona exceeds $1,5 million.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year