Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik up in updated ATP Singles Rankings

    13 June 2022, 11:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated ATP Singles Ranking this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Bublik rose five spots up to N°37 of the ATP Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin also moved five lines up to N°161.

    Unlike Bublik and Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov slid 11 and 24 spots down to N°195 and N°231, respectively.

    Russian Daniil Medvedev tops the ATP Singles Rankings. He is followed by German Alexander Zverev and former N°1 Serb Novak Djokovic.

    Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev fell to N°41 in the Men’s Doubles Rankings, while Aleksandr Nedovyesov rose three spots up to N°61.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
    2 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    3 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    4 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    5 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult