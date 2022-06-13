Kazakhstan’s Bublik up in updated ATP Singles Rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan skyrocketed in the updated ATP Singles Ranking this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Bublik rose five spots up to N°37 of the ATP Singles Rankings. Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin also moved five lines up to N°161.

Unlike Bublik and Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko and Timofey Skatov slid 11 and 24 spots down to N°195 and N°231, respectively.

Russian Daniil Medvedev tops the ATP Singles Rankings. He is followed by German Alexander Zverev and former N°1 Serb Novak Djokovic.

Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev fell to N°41 in the Men’s Doubles Rankings, while Aleksandr Nedovyesov rose three spots up to N°61.