Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan's Bublik triumphant in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships opener

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 March 2021, 10:27
Kazakhstan's Bublik triumphant in Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships opener

DUBAI. KAZINFORM – World number 44 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has advanced to the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

In the opening round Bublik eliminated Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in straight sets 6-4, 7-6. The Kazakhstani needed 1h 22 minutes to route Nishioka taking their head 2 head rivalry to 3:1 in his favor.

During the match Alexander fired 17 aces and made two double faults.

In the next round he will take on 16th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.

Another representative of Kazakhstan Mikhail Kukushkin qualified for the main draw of the tournament and will clash with German Jan-Lennard Struff in the opener.

Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year