Kazakhstan’s Bublik to play at Stockholm Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani tennis players represent the country at the ATP 250 Stockholm Open which is underway in Sweden, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

Sadly for Kazakhstan, 4th-seeded duo Alexander Bublik and Andrey Golubev lost to Tomislav Brkic and Nikola Cacic in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the first round encounter of the Men’s doubles draw.

However, 6th-seeded Alexander Bublik still has a chance to play at the tournament as he will face French Arthur Rinderknech ranked 60th in the world in the opening match.