Kazakhstan’s Bublik strolls into Roland Garros 2nd round

PARIS. KAZINFORM – World N°42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the Roland Garros 2022 in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

At the start of the French Grand Slam the 24-year-old Bublik eliminated Arthur Rinderknech of France in a three-set match 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Throughout the match the Kazakhstani fired 16 aces and made two double faults, while his opponent hit 4 aces and made no double faults.

In the second-round match Bublik will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic seeded 28th at the tournament. Kecmanovic stunned Argentinian Tomas martin Etcheverry in three sets in the Roland Garros opener.

Earlier Kazinform reported that both Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan had eased into the second round of the Roland Garros 2022.



