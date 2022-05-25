Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik strolls into Roland Garros 2nd round

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 10:23
Kazakhstan’s Bublik strolls into Roland Garros 2nd round

PARIS. KAZINFORM – World N°42 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has propelled into the second round of the Roland Garros 2022 in Paris, France, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

At the start of the French Grand Slam the 24-year-old Bublik eliminated Arthur Rinderknech of France in a three-set match 6-2, 6-4, 6-4. Throughout the match the Kazakhstani fired 16 aces and made two double faults, while his opponent hit 4 aces and made no double faults.

In the second-round match Bublik will face Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic seeded 28th at the tournament. Kecmanovic stunned Argentinian Tomas martin Etcheverry in three sets in the Roland Garros opener.

Earlier Kazinform reported that both Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan had eased into the second round of the Roland Garros 2022.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan