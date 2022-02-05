Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into Montpellier semis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stunned 2021 finalist to propel into the Open Sud de France semifinal in Montpellier, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

6th-seed Bublik eliminated world number 19 Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set thriller 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 to advance to the semifinals in Montpellier.

The 24-year-old Bublik fired 26 aces in the match lasted for 2 hours and four minutes.

He will next face Serbian Filip Krajinovic seeded 5th at the tournament.

In another semifinal German Alexander Zverev will clash with Swedish Mikael Ymer.