Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into Montpellier semis

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 February 2022, 12:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – World number 35 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan stunned 2021 finalist to propel into the Open Sud de France semifinal in Montpellier, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

6th-seed Bublik eliminated world number 19 Roberto Bautista Agut in a three-set thriller 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 to advance to the semifinals in Montpellier.

The 24-year-old Bublik fired 26 aces in the match lasted for 2 hours and four minutes.

He will next face Serbian Filip Krajinovic seeded 5th at the tournament.

In another semifinal German Alexander Zverev will clash with Swedish Mikael Ymer.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
