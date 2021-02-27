Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into ATP Challenger semis in Singapore

    27 February 2021, 13:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s number one in tennis Alexander Bublik has advanced to the semifinals of the Singapore Tennis Open, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The 4th-seeded Bublik routed Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinal match of the ATP Challenger. The Kazakhstan needed 1 h 13 minutes to edge out the 5th-seeded Nishioka 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets.

    The 23-year-old Bublik fired 15 aces, whereas the Japanese tennis player hit none.

    By defeating Nishioka in Singapore, Bublik took their head to head rivalry to 1:2.

    In the semis of the ATP Challenger in Singapore Bublik will face 6th-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana