Kazakhstan’s Bublik storms into ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Singapore

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 07:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinal of the Singapore Tennis Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the second-round match, 4th-seeded Bublik needed only 54 minutes to eliminate Turkish Altug Celikbilek in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. The Kazakhstani fired ten aces and made two double faults, whereas Celikbilek hit one ace and made one double fault.

In the quarterfinals Bublik will face Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka seeded 5th at the ATP Challenger. Nishioka stunned American Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-2 in their respective second-round match.

The prize fund of the tournament totals $300,000. The event played on hard court is expected to run through February 28.


