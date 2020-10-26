Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik stays in top 50 of ATP ranking

    26 October 2020, 14:17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has retained his spot in the top 50 of the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Bublik is currently ranked 49th in the world. Other representative of Kazakhstan in the ranking Mikhail Kukushkin lost three spots and slid to number 91. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko climbed one spot up to number 172.

    All three will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP Astana Open which is underway in the Kazakh capital.

    The top 3 of the ATP rankings hasn’t changed this week: Serb NovakDjokovic is the world’s top player. Coming in 2nd is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. 2020 U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem is 3rd.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

