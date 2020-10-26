Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan’s Bublik stays in top 50 of ATP ranking

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 October 2020, 14:17
Kazakhstan’s Bublik stays in top 50 of ATP ranking

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has retained his spot in the top 50 of the updated ATP ranking this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Bublik is currently ranked 49th in the world. Other representative of Kazakhstan in the ranking Mikhail Kukushkin lost three spots and slid to number 91. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko climbed one spot up to number 172.

All three will represent Kazakhstan at the ATP Astana Open which is underway in the Kazakh capital.

The top 3 of the ATP rankings hasn’t changed this week: Serb NovakDjokovic is the world’s top player. Coming in 2nd is Spaniard Rafael Nadal. 2020 U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem is 3rd.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand