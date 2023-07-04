Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik sails into 2023 Wimbledon 2nd round

    4 July 2023, 08:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – World №26 Alexander Bublik strolled into the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon championship in London, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Bublik needed 2 hour 50 minutes to eliminate American Mackenzie McDonald in a four-set match 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. During the match the Kazakhstani fired 24 aces.

    In the next round Bublik will clash with another American J.J. Wolf.

    Wimbledon defending champion Elena Rybakina will face American Shelby Rogers in the opening round of the Grand Slam tournament in London.

