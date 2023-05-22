Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan's Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings

Kudrenok Tatyana
22 May 2023, 11:48
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan rose one spot in the updated ATP Men’s Singles Rankings this week, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Another Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov slid three spots down to №147.

Spanish Carlos Alcaraz became the new world №1 this morning. Coming in second is Russian Daniil Medvedev who climbed one spot up. Serb Novak Djokovic lost two spots and landed the third line.

Dutch Wesley Koolhof and British Neal Skupski top the ATP’s Men’s Doubles Rankings. American Rajeev Ram is third.

Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev of Kazakhstan are placed 67th and 81st , respectively. Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik is 158th.


