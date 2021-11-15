Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik retains spot in updated ATP rankings

    15 November 2021, 18:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan has retained his ranking in the updated ATP rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kazakhstan’s top-ranked player remained 36th in the ATP Singles’ ranking. Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko lost two spots and slid to number 172. Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan climbed 5 spots up to number 182.

    Serb Novak Djokovic leads the ATP singles rankings with 10,940 points. Ranked second is Russian Daniil Medvedev with 7,640 points. German Alexander Zverev rounds out the top 3 with 6,540 points.

    As for Men’s doubles ranking, Kazakhstani Andrey Golubev is placed 25th in the world. Alexander Bublik lost one spot and landed the 48th line. Aleksandr Nedovyesov, on the contrary, moved one spot up to number 71.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
